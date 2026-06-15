Panama predicted XI vs. Ghana: Possible lineup for World Cup opener in Toronto

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 13:40

Panama are expected to be without star player Adalberto Carrasquilla for large portions of their World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday morning.

The Pumas midfielder has not played any of his side's warm-up fixtures due to a muscular injury sustained whilst on club duty.

However, the 27-year-old was pictured in training on Sunday and could feature off the bench at Toronto Stadium versus the Black Stars.

Capable of playing at centre-back and in the engine room, Carlos Harvey could be Carrasquilla's replacement in midfield on matchday one.

A consistent goalscorer for Los Canaleros over the past four years, Jose Fajardo should start in attack at Toronto Stadium.

Occupying a position further back in the XI, Anibal Godoy is the second-oldest player in the Panama squad at 36.

Scoring in Los Canaleros' most recent friendly victory over the Dominican Republic on June 4, Tomas Rodriguez should start on one of the flanks.

Panama possible starting lineup: Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Godoy, Harvey, Davis; Rodriguez, Diaz, Fajardo

>Click here to see how Ghana could line up for this fixture