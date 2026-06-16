Ghana World Cup latest: Court verdict set to determine whether Thomas Partey can emerge for Panama opener

By Alexis Pereira | 16 Jun 2026 20:54

Ghana will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, having arrived in Canada without key midfielder Thomas Partey (33), who has been refused entry to the country.

Partey and Ghana hanging on Canadian Federal Court ruling

The Villarreal midfielder remained at the squad's base in Rhode Island, United States, after Canadian authorities announced on June 12 that he had been banned from entering the territory in connection with ongoing legal proceedings in Great Britain.

Partey faces seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault brought by four women in relation to alleged incidents between 2020 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal (2020-2025). He is set to stand trial next year and pleads not guilty.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire / Tayfun Salci

For now, Partey remains unavailable for the Panama clash, though a last-minute change in circumstances has not been ruled out. On Tuesday, the eve of the fixture, the Ghanaian government made every effort to overturn the visa refusal and allow the Odumase Krobo-born player to take part in the Black Stars' Group L opener. Lawyers appeared at a hearing before Canada's Federal Court, which is expected to deliver its ruling within hours. Should the verdict prove favourable, Partey would board the next available flight to rejoin his team-mates at the last minute.

Will Ghana's gamble pay off?

With or without their midfield linchpin, Ghana face scrutiny following a late change of manager in mid-April. After a run of four consecutive defeats — 2-0 to Japan and 1-0 to South Korea in November, followed by 5-1 to Austria and 2-1 to Germany in March — Carlos Queiroz was appointed as boss in place of the sacked Otto Addo.

Under the experienced Portuguese manager, who will be taking charge at his fifth consecutive World Cup, the Black Stars concluded their preparations with a 2-0 defeat in Mexico on May 23 and a 1-1 draw in Wales on June 2, carrying considerable uncertainty and confidence well short of its optimum.

© Imago / Sportimage

Against Panama on Wednesday, three points would stand Queiroz's side in good stead ahead of further Group L tests: England — the reigning European Championship runners-up — on June 24 in Foxborough, and Croatia, third-place finishers at the Qatar World Cup, three days later in Philadelphia.

Do not underestimate Panama

While modest on paper, Panama are far from a pushover. The Canaleros are ranked 34th in the world — a full 39 places above Ghana in 73rd — and came away unbeaten from their double-header against South Africa in March, drawing 1-1 before winning 2-1 against Bafana Bafana. On days such as these, the favourite is not always the side that prevails.