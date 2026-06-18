Ghana 1-0 Panama: Narrow win masks deep flaws before England and Croatia

By Axel Clody | 18 Jun 2026 05:49 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 05:51

Ghana claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto in the early hours of Thursday, with Caleb Yirenkyi's 95th-minute strike rescuing the Black Stars in their 2026 World Cup Group L opener in what was a deeply unconvincing display.

The win fundamentally alters Ghana's position ahead of Group L fixtures against England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27. With three points on the board, the Black Stars can dare to dream of qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides, a target that would have been all but closed off had they been held to a draw.

The road to those three points was fraught. Carlos Queiroz's side passed through every conceivable emotion before a Semenyo through-ball released substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante, who crossed for Yirenkyi to apply the decisive finish deep into stoppage time.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi — the unfortunate hero

© Iconsport / Chris Young / The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

The first half was a genuinely uncomfortable watch for Ghana supporters, with Panama the more aggressive and inventive side throughout.

Had it not been for goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who produced a superb early save to deny Celilio Waterman, the Central Americans could easily have found themselves ahead.

Ghana managed barely 35 per cent of possession during the opening period, and Jerome Opoku was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty after a physical challenge on Cristian Martinez inside the area.

Ati-Zigi produced another crucial intervention, rushing out to thwart former Marseille man Amir Murillo, before an aerial collision involving both Opoku and Carlos Harvey left the St Gallen goalkeeper requiring treatment to his hamstring.

The former Sochaux man held his place until the break, at which point he was replaced by veteran backup Benjamin Asare of Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak. Ghana were relieved to reach half-time goalless.

A toothless Black Stars short of inspiration

Ghana's difficulties extended well beyond their goalkeeping concerns. The attacking line of Ernest Nuamah on the right, Kamaldeen Sulemana through the centre and Semenyo on the left — supporting lone striker Jordan Ayew — carried genuine promise on paper but rarely clicked in practice.

Semenyo in particular was exhausted by a heavy defensive workload rather than being freed to threaten in forward areas.

The absences of Mohammed Kudus, ruled out of the tournament altogether, and Thomas Partey, prevented from entering Canada for this fixture due to ongoing legal matters, were keenly felt.

Both players possess the quality to provide the connective tissue that Ghana so badly lacked. As late as the 60th minute, the Black Stars had generated just 0.10 expected goals — a damning reflection of their attacking limitations on the night.

© Iconsport / Zou Zheng / Xinhua

Ghana's character ultimately tells

The turning point came when Queiroz removed the misfiring Sulemana and Nuamah, introducing Thomas-Asante and Issahaku Abdul Fatawu. The former made an immediate impression, yet Ghana continued to squander chances.

Ayew was beaten to a Thomas-Asante cross by a defender by mere centimetres when a goal looked certain, and central defender Jonas Adjetey headed wide from an excellent position from an Ayew free-kick, leaving the striker inconsolable on the touchline.

It appeared that the points would be shared — and with them, any realistic hope of progression. Ghana's resilience, however, proved decisive. Semenyo released Thomas-Asante in behind the Panama defence, the substitute delivered a precise cross, and Yirenkyi applied the finish to hand the Black Stars three points that could prove invaluable.

With Partey set to return for the England fixture, Queiroz faces important decisions in his attacking selections. The impact of his substitutes has given him plenty of food for thought.