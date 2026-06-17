Liverpool transfer news: Deal agreed for £34.6m winger in 'hijack' as Andoni Iraola set to make first signing

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jun 2026 00:22 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 00:23

Liverpool have agreed to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna for a fee of €40m (£34.6m), the latest report has claimed.

The Reds look set to be one of the busier clubs in the Premier League in the summer transfer market given they will want to avoid a repeat of their fifth-placed finish in 2025-26.

New boss Andoni Iraola's squad looks particularly light in attack due to the exit of Mohamed Salah, as well as the fact Hugo Ekitike's Achilles injury is likely to keep him from the pitch until 2027.

Yan Diomande has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield, while Bradley Barcola has been touted as another target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have hijacked Newcastle United's move to activate the €40m (£34.6m) release clause of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz.

© Iconsport / Aflo

Victor Munoz assessed: What is the Osasuna winger like?

Victor Munoz has primarily operated from the left side of attack in his career, but he also has experience across the frontline, and his versatility could make him an attractive option.

The 22-year-old is known for his electric pace, and he is also comfortable playing with his back to goal despite only being 5ft 8in.

VICTOR MUNOZ IN 2025-26 Matches: 36 Starts: 31 Goals: 7 Assists: 5

Munoz is not the most experienced pro considering his top-flight career consists of two La Liga games for Real Madrid in 2024-25 and 34 league matches for Osasuna in 2025-26.

The winger does not have a prolific history in the final third either, but a haul of six goals and two assists in the league last term is respectable.

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

Will Victor Munoz block Rio Ngumoha at Anfield?

Given Liverpool's title ambitions, they would not activate Munoz's release clause without having belief in his potential to grow into a significant player for Andoni Iraola.

However, the winger prefers to play in the same zones as Rio Ngumoha, and the Merseysiders must avoid blocking the 17-year-old's pathway to the first team.

Ngumoha cannot be expected to start every game due to his youthful age, so perhaps the Reds will look avoid the teenager being overplayed by using Munoz as a rotation option.