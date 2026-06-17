Liverpool transfer news: FSG 'prepared' to move for £70m midfielder after Dominik Szoboszlai decision

Liverpool's summer rebuild under Andoni Iraola is gathering momentum, with the club already identifying several key areas for reinforcement.

Midfield remains one of the biggest priorities as the Reds prepare for a new era at Anfield, and significant decisions are being made behind the scenes regarding both current stars and future targets.

The future of Dominik Szoboszlai, however, is not up for debate.

What is the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai's future at Liverpool?

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Liverpool have made it clear that Szoboszlai is not for sale this summer despite interest from several European giants, per TEAMtalk.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint‑Germain have all shown admiration for the Hungary international, but Liverpool view him as a central pillar of their long‑term project.

Talks over a new contract are already progressing, with the club hopeful of securing an agreement before the new Premier League season.

Szoboszlai has become one of Liverpool’s most influential players since arriving from RB Leipzig, offering creativity, energy and leadership in midfield.

With uncertainty surrounding others in the squad, including ongoing speculation over Alexis Mac Allister and suggestions that Curtis Jones could be allowed to leave, the 25‑year‑old is seen as a non‑negotiable part of Andoni Iraola’s plans.

Liverpool ready to launch move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton

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Liverpool have no intention of losing Szoboszlai, but they are actively looking to strengthen around him.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has become one of their priority targets, with reports suggesting Liverpool have stepped up work on a potential deal.

The England international has risen rapidly since leaving Blackburn and is now viewed as one of the Premier League’s brightest young midfielders. His composure, passing range and intelligence make him a strong fit for the high‑intensity style Andoni Iraola is expected to implement.

Liverpool see Wharton as an ideal complement to Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, forming a youthful midfield core for the long term.

Crystal Palace are expected to demand at least £70 million, but FSG are reportedly 'prepared' to back the move. Given Wharton’s age, homegrown status and proven Premier League quality, the price reflects his value.

If Liverpool keep Szoboszlai and add Wharton, it would be a major statement of intent, and give Iraola one of the most exciting midfield foundations in the league.