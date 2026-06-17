Chelsea transfer news: Insider claims Blues have 'serious interest' in £80m Morgan Rogers alternative

By Lewis Blain | 17 Jun 2026 12:17

Chelsea are continuing to assess attacking reinforcements ahead of Xabi Alonso's first full season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain admirers of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, but with Arsenal currently viewed as frontrunners in that race, attention is beginning to turn towards alternative targets.

One name now firmly on Chelsea's radar is Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Chelsea hold interest in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Blues insider Simon Phillips, Chelsea have a 'serious interest' in Ndiaye and have already sounded out the Senegal international over a potential summer move.

The 26-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign for Everton, registering six goals and three assists in 32 Premier League starts despite playing in a side that often struggled for creativity and attacking fluency.

Chelsea are understood to appreciate not only his technical quality, but also his experience. Unlike many of the younger players signed during the BlueCo era, Ndiaye is already an established Premier League performer and could potentially make an immediate impact.

Everton are reluctant to lose him, however, and reports suggest they would demand around £80 million before considering a sale, with Manchester United also believed to be keen.

Is Iliman Ndiaye a suitable alternative to Morgan Rogers?

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While there are some similarities between the two players, they are not identical profiles.

Rogers enjoyed the more productive campaign statistically, finishing with 10 goals and six assists in 37 Premier League appearances, compared to Ndiaye's six goals and three assists in 32 matches. At 23, the Aston Villa star is also three years younger and arguably offers greater long-term upside.

However, Ndiaye's raw numbers need further context - he produced those returns in an Everton side that created significantly fewer chances than Villa, while often carrying much of the creative burden himself. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and progress the ball through pressure remains among his biggest strengths.

From a value perspective, the comparison becomes interesting. If Rogers could cost close to £100 million while Ndiaye is valued around £80 million, the gap in quality may not be large enough to fully justify the difference in price. Ndiaye would also arrive with fewer expectations and arguably a more natural fit as a wide attacker.

That said, if Chelsea had a free choice between the two, Rogers would probably remain the preferred option. His age profile, versatility and superior end product make him one of the Premier League's most coveted attacking players.

Ndiaye is certainly a credible alternative, though. He would add flair, experience and unpredictability to Alonso's attack, but at £ 80 million, he would still represent a major investment rather than a bargain solution.

Chelsea may ultimately decide that if they are spending that sort of money, stretching further for Rogers could make more sense.