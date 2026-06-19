Chelsea transfer news: Jesse Derry 'emerges as target' for Portuguese giants

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 10:57

Chelsea youngster Jesse Derry has allegedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Sporting Lisbon.

During the second half of the season, the academy winger came into contention for first-team appearances under Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane.

However, despite accumulating 78 minutes across three matches, the 18-year-old's progression was halted when he suffered a head injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on May 4.

With Xabi Alonso now in charge of the Blues and experience reportedly being targeted in the summer window, it leaves Derry's immediate future up in the air.

According to A Bola, Derry has been identified as a potential addition by Portuguese giants Sporting.

© Imago

Why could Sporting Lisbon target Jesse Derry?

The report claims that the Primeira Liga side, who were dethroned by Porto in 2025-26, are reshaping their options on the left flank.

While Chelsea have already signed Geovany Quenda from Sporting and are said to have a plan in place for the Portugal Under-21 international, Pedro Goncalves may also depart Estadio Jose Alvalade.

If Goncalves leaves Sporting, it is suggested that Derry is viewed as a possible signing during the summer transfer window.

Derry is reportedly viewed as an alternative to Sporting's top target Yeremay Hernandez.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Does Jesse Derry leaving Chelsea make sense?

Chelsea missing out on European football for 2026-27 has made it a necessity that their squad numbers are reduced.

The importance of returning to the Champions League has ramifications for players such as Derry, who would have anticipated opportunities in a European competition.

With three years left on his contract, Derry does not have to be in a rush to leave Stamford Bridge, but he needs a club where he can play first-team football.

Eleven goals and three assists from 25 appearances in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League have enhanced his reputation, yet his development will suffer if he remains with the Under-21s going forward.

Selling Derry to Sporting or a club of a similar profile for a fee, whether that be low or more substantial, with a buy-back clause would make sense for all parties.