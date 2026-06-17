Chelsea transfer news: Geovany Quenda 'plan' decided by Blues ahead of Xabi Alonso arrival

By Darren Plant | 17 Jun 2026 15:47

Chelsea are reportedly planning on keeping Geovany Quenda at Stamford Bridge next season.

Back in March 2025, the Blues announced that a deal was in place for Quenda - who was 17 years of age at the time - to move to Stamford Bridge during the 2026 summer transfer window.

That transfer was completed on the assumption that Chelsea would continue on an upward trajectory under BlueCo and be participating in Europe.

However, a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League and the arrival of Xabi Alonso means that plans at Chelsea are far different to what they were 15 months ago.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, BlueCo are of the opinion that Quenda should be remaining in West London.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea decide on Quenda plan

The report alleges that Quenda will be remaining in the Chelsea first-team squad, rather than going out on loan.

Quenda is said to be planning to start pre-season early in an attempt to win over Alonso.

Despite an injury-hit 2025-26, the 19-year-old was still able to contribute six goals and nine assists across all competitions.

He is departing Sporting having chipped in with nine goals and 17 assists from 86 appearances.

© Imago

How Quenda could emerge as key player in Alonso's Chelsea squad

Reports have acknowledged for a number of weeks that Chelsea are in the market for experience this summer.

However, that is not to say that Quenda should not, and cannot, establish himself as a key player under Alonso.

During his time at Sporting, 32 of his 86 outings came as a wing-back, mostly on the right but occasionally on the left.

While Alonso currently has Reece James, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato and potentially Valentin Barco as wing-back options for 2026-27, Quenda may be considered for such a role.

Alonso will want options to deviate from a back three and four when he feels it is required. Having Quenda available to feature across four positions could prove invaluable across the course of the season.