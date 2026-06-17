USA vs. Australia: Head-to-head record and past meetings before World Cup 2026 clash

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 15:26

USA and Australia will continue their respective World Cup 2026 campaigns when they clash on Friday.

Both teams secured victories in their opening Group D matches, with USA beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia securing a shock 2-0 win against Turkey.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

USA wins: 2

Draws: 1

Australia wins: 1

USA and Australia have clashed on four previous occasions, with the Stars and Stripes coming out on top twice, alongside one Socceroos victory and one draw.

The first encounter came back in June 1992, with Australia snatching a narrow 1-0 victory.

However, USA have remained unbeaten in their subsequent three meetings, drawing 0-0 in November 1998 and securing back-to-back wins in their matchups in June 2010 and October 2025.

Friday's World Cup clash will be the first competitive meeting between USA and Australia, with their previous four matches all coming in international friendlies.

Previous meetings

Jun 14, 1992: USA 0-1 Australia (International Friendlies)

Nov 6, 1998: USA 0-0 Australia (International Friendlies)

Jun 5, 2010: USA 3-1 Australia (International Friendlies)

Oct 14, 2025: USA 2-1 Australia (International Friendlies)

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