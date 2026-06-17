USA lineup vs. Australia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D match as Pulisic faces fitness concern

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 13:52

World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA will take on Australia in their second Group D match on Friday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a superb 4-1 victory against Paraguay in their opening fixture, and the manager is expected to name an unchanged team against the Socceroos.

USA do, however, head into the game with a slight concern surrounding Christian Pulisic's fitness, as the attacker was taken off at half-time in that victory due to a knock.

While concerns remain regarding his fitness, Pochettino and Tyler Adams have since stated that Pulisic will be ready to face Australia.

Pulisic, therefore, is expected to keep his place in attack alongside Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the 4-1 win, and Sergino Dest.

The midfield three of Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman is also anticipated to remain unchanged, as is the defence of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Matt Freese in goal.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

> Click here to see how Australia could line up against the USA