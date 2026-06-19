USA 2-0 Australia: Why Folarin Balogun has taken over from Christian Pulisic after guiding USMNT to 2026 World Cup knockouts

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 22:10

Folarin Balogun led the USA to yet another 2026 World Cup victory, with the USMNT beating Australia 2-0 on Friday at Seattle Stadium to qualify for the knockouts.

USA were dominant throughout the first half, and they deservedly went ahead just after the 10-minute mark, when Cameron Burgess struck into his own net following a delivery from Folarin Balogun.

Alexander Freeman doubled the USMNT's lead just before the break, and Mauricio Pochettino's side held with relative ease.

The performance of Balogun was particularly noteworthy, and he has arguably been the best player on the pitch in each of his team's first two games at the World Cup.

While Christian Pulisic might be the most famous US football (soccer) star, Balogun may have put himself into a position to become the next leading figure of the sport in the country.

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USA 2-0 Australia: Mauricio Pochettino's US qualify for knockouts

Pochettino's side started quickly against their opponents, and striker Folarin Balogun was instrumental given he ran behind Australia's defence before crossing in the 11th minute, causing Cameron Burgess to score an own goal.

Centre-back Alexander Freeman then netted just before half time, though he will have to thank VAR for showing that he was in an onside position.

Australia found it difficult to cope with USMNT's press, and they created few opportunities of note in either half, so they can have no complaints with the result.

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USA 2-0 Australia: Folarin Balogun becomes Captain America?

Christian Pulisic was long held by the US public as the number one footballer in the country, but Folarin Balogun's immense performances for the national team have perhaps elevated him to that position.

The Monaco striker scored twice against Paraguay in his team's opening game of the 2026 World Cup, and his display against Australia firmly established him as the most important USMNT star so far.

Pulisic was forced to play in teams that did not match his level for much of his international career, but it looks as if the future of football in the US is in safe hands with Balogun.

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Folarin Balogun: Ready to inspire the next generation?

The USA co-hosting this summer's tournament will inspire a new generation of football fans to take up the sport.

That could bode well for the national team's prospects over the coming years, and Folarin Balogun could be the new face of the USMNT.

The 24-year-old has a good amount of experience, but is still at an age where the latter part of his career would likely overlap with the beginning for the next generation of talent

It would be understandable if football (soccer) fans in the US were excited about the future of their country on the international stage.

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USA 2-0 Australia: What next?

The US are first in Group D with six points and have now qualified for the round of 32 despite having one game left in the group stage to come against Turkey on June 26.

Second-placed Australia have three points following their loss but they are still in a strong position from which to qualify, though they will almost certainly need at least a point against Paraguay next Friday.