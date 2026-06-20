Crystal Palace transfer news: Pierre Sage eyes Ligue 1 star as Eagles prepare summer rebuild

By Axel Clody | 20 Jun 2026 12:03

New Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is reportedly eyeing Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles as part of an ambitious summer overhaul at Selhurst Park.

Sage, 47, made his name at RC Lens last season, guiding the club to second place in Ligue 1 while also claiming the Coupe de France. The Frenchman has since swapped the French top flight for the Premier League, replacing Oliver Glasner in the Crystal Palace dugout, and has wasted no time in laying the groundwork for a busy summer window.

According to The Athletic, as many as 14 players could depart in the coming weeks, with Maxence Lacroix, inked with Chelsea, among those potentially on the move alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada and Walter Benitez.

© Iconsport / SPI

Sage plots summer raid on Lyon

Sky Sports report that Crystal Palace are targeting five or six new arrivals this summer, with Sage understood to be in the market for a right-back, a centre-back, a striker should Mateta leave, and several midfielders. And according to Foot Mercato, Maitland-Niles has caught Sage's eye as one of those targets.

The 28-year-old left Arsenal for Lyon in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the French club's most important players.

Last season, the England international — capped five times — made 42 appearances under Paulo Fonseca, primarily at right-back but also as a central midfielder, with his ability to operate at centre-back further underlining the versatility that makes him such an appealing prospect.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Can Lyon hold on to Maitland-Niles?

Sporting considerations give Lyon every reason to try to keep him. The club finished fourth in Ligue 1 and are set to contest Champions League qualifying, meaning European football could yet persuade the player to stay. However, his future is far from guaranteed when financial realities come into the picture.

Maitland-Niles is contracted to Lyon until June 2027. While an extension could be negotiated to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, the club may equally decide that the summer of 2026 represents their last realistic opportunity to command a meaningful fee for a player who will turn 30 next year.

The former Arsenal man is valued at around £8.5m, and the prospect of bringing in any sum at all will appeal to a club whose difficult financial position leaves little room to turn down offers.

The imminent departure of Afonso Moreira — one of their standout performers last season — is further evidence of the squeeze Lyon are under.