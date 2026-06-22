Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace want to beat Nottingham Forest to in-demand Arne Engels, Everton eye £8.7m Serie A attacker

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 11:50

Crystal Palace are reportedly determined to beat Nottingham Forest to the signature of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels during this summer's transfer window.

Celtic are said to be 'resigned' to losing Engels in the current market, with a number of clubs from the Premier League thought to be keen on his signature.

According to Football Insider, Palace have stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old, who scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 46 matches for Celtic last term.

The report claims that Celtic turned down a £25m bid from Forest in January.

However, an offer of that size this summer would likely be accepted considering that it is now the end of the season, handing Celtic time and funds to bring in a replacement.

Palace could bring in Engels as a replacement for Adam Wharton, with the midfielder potentially leaving Selhust Park in a high-profile transfer this summer.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Everton 'willing' to pay £8.7m for Njie

Elsewhere, Everton are reportedly prepared to pay £8.7m to sign Torino attacker Alieu Njie during this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old scored once and provided one assist in 18 appearances for his Italian club during the 2025-26 campaign.

A number of clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on Njie's situation, with Torino ideally looking to keep hold of him for another campaign.

According to Tuttosport, Everton have already had an initial approach turned down, but the Toffees are prepared to pay £8.7m to sign him this summer.

David Moyes' side allegedly view Njie as a potential future star, but Torino are in a strong position when it comes to his future, as his contract does not expire until June 2029.

© Imago

Rennes 'eyeing move' for Sunderland striker

Meanwhile, Rennes are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda during this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old scored twice in 20 Premier League appearances for Sunderland last season.

Mayenda has a contract at the Stadium of Light until June 2030, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future with the Black Cats.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Rennes are keen to sign the forward and could soon enter into discussions with Sunderland over a transfer fee.

Mayenda played in France for Sochaux ahead of his move to Sunderland, scoring once in 16 appearances for their first team.

Sunderland are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with the Black Cats looking to kick on after a strong first campaign back in the Premier League.