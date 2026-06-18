Team News: USA vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

USA and Australia will clash in Seattle on the second matchday in Group D at the World Cup 2026.
Both nations secured victories in their opening games, meaning top spot is on the line for Friday's winners.
Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
USA VS. AUSTRALIA
USA
Out: None
Doubtful: Christian Pulisic (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun
AUSTRALIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Irankunda; Toure