World Cup Gameweek 2
USA
Jun 19, 2026 8.00pm
Seattle Stadium
Australia

Team News: USA vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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USA vs. Australia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

USA and Australia will clash in Seattle on the second matchday in Group D at the World Cup 2026.

Both nations secured victories in their opening games, meaning top spot is on the line for Friday's winners.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

USA VS. AUSTRALIA 

USA

Out: None

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

AUSTRALIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Irankunda; Toure

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