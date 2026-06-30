World Cup
USA
Jul 2, 2026 1.00am
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia H'vina

Team News: USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Abaca

USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina advanced as one of the best third-placed finishers at the competition, while USA topped Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

USA vs. BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

USA

Out: None

Doubtful: Christian Roldan (muscle), Mark McKenzie (foot), Auston Trusty (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Out: None

Doubtful: Amar Dedic (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vasilj; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic

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