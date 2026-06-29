Bosnia-Herzegovina lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Edin Dzeko decision

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 09:57

Bosnia-Herzegovina are again set to have Edin Dzeko at the head of their attack for Wednesday's last-32 clash with USA at the 2026 World Cup.

Dzeko was an unused substitute in his country's opening match of this summer's competition against Canada but has since started against Switzerland and Qatar.

The 40-year-old is yet to get off the mark this summer, but he has scored 73 times in total at international level and remains a major threat.

Amar Dedic (thigh) is viewed as a doubt at this stage of proceedings, but the Dragons are otherwise in strong shape, with no fresh issues reported.

Tarik Muharemovic missed the clash with Qatar last time out following a red card against Switzerland, but the 23-year-old is back for this one in a major boost.

Dzeko's support in the final third is set to come from Ermedin Demirovic, who will be aiming to add to the four goals that he has scored for the Dragons.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic

> Click here to see how USA could line up against Bosnia-Herzegovina