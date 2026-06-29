USA lineup vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as Folarin Balogun leads the line

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 09:56

Folarin Balogun will lead the line when USA take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Monaco striker has scored twice and registered one assist in two appearances for his country at this summer's tournament.

USA need to make checks on Christian Roldan (muscle), Mark McKenzie (foot) and Auston Trusty (ankle) before their final squad for the clash with Bosnia-Herzegovina can be confirmed.

However, no further issues have been reported, with the likes of Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie all set to feature in the starting team in the last-32 contest.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is not expected to spring any surprises when it comes to his team selection for this match.

There were wholesale changes for the 3-2 defeat to Turkey last time out, but USA had already qualified for the round of 32 with a game to spare, so their key players should be well-rested for what is shaping up to be a tricky game with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

> Click here to see how Bosnia-Herzegovina could line up against USA