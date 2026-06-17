Preview: USA vs Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 13:32 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 13:32

USA and Australia will bid to maintain their perfect starts in Group D of the 2026 World Cup when they meet on Friday at the Seattle Stadium.

The Stars and Stripes secured a superb 4-1 victory over Paraguay on matchday one, while the Socceroos recorded a surprise 2-0 win against Turkey in their opening game.

Match preview

The USA were the subject of intense discussion ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with many questioning whether Mauricio Pochettino's side could make a deep run in the competition.

There were encouraging signs in the USA's warm-up fixtures, including a 3-2 win against Senegal and a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany, and they carried that momentum into their opening game of the tournament.

The Stars and Stripes were on the front foot from the first whistle, and it took them just seven minutes to take the lead when Damian Bobadilla turned into his own net.

Folarin Balogun then announced himself on the global stage for the USA, scoring in the 31st and 50th minutes to become just the second player in the nation's history to score more than once in a World Cup game.

Paraguay did manage to pull one back through Mauricio in the 73rd minute, but Giovanni Reyna capped a brilliant night with a stunning goal in the 98th minute to seal an emphatic 4-1 victory for the USA.

Pochettino will now be eager for his team to build on that result and performance when they take on Australia in Seattle, though the manager will be aware of the threat posed by the Socceroos following their shock victory on matchday one.

© Imago / Xinhua

Taking on a Turkey side many had tipped to be the World Cup's dark horses, Australia secured an unlikely 2-0 victory thanks to goals in either half from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Australia were under immense pressure for much of the encounter, conceding 72% possession to Turkey while managing just nine shots to their opponents' 30.

However, a resilient defensive performance was epitomised by the heroics of goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who made an impressive eight stops in his competitive debut for the national team.

The victory will have given Australia a huge confidence boost moving forward, especially with the knowledge that a win on Friday would all but confirm their place in the round of 32.

Tony Popovic's side are likely to be under pressure once again when they take on co-hosts USA, who have managed to win each of their last two clashes with Australia, including a 2-1 triumph in October 2025.

The Socceroos have also been provided plenty of added fuel ahead of the clash, with several notable USA pundits taking aim at Australia, tipping them to finish bottom of the group and describing them as a "lay-up" for the USA and an "average team."

USA World Cup form:

USA form (all competitions):

Australia World Cup form:

Australia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Pochettino is likely to name an unchanged starting 11 following the USA's fantastic 4-1 victory against Paraguay, though there are slight concerns over Christian Pulisic's fitness.

Pulisic was taken off at half-time after picking up a knock, but Pochettino and Tyler Adams have both stated the the forward will be ready to face the Socceroos.

Meanwhile, Popovic could also look to name the same team that started in Australia's victory against Turkey.

Beach was the standout performer in that triumph, and the 22-year-old goalkeeper should retain his place behind a back three of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Irankunda; Toure

We say: USA 2-1 Australia

USA demonstrated their attacking quality in their opening game, and although Australia kept a clean sheet against Turkey, Beach was called into action on several occasions and produced a career-best performance.

Replicating such a display is unlikely, and with the backing of a majority home crowd, the USA will be expected to assert themselves and eventually secure the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.