USA vs. Australia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 08:38

USA and Australia will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest in Seattle on Friday afternoon.

Both teams won their opening match of the competition - USA beating Paraguay 4-1, while Australia recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over Turkey.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does USA vs. Australia kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday.

Where is USA vs. Australia being played?

The World Cup fixture between USA and Australia will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Lumen Field is the home of MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.

How to watch USA vs. Australia in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for USA and Australia?

USA were one of the most impressive teams in the opening matchday, recording a 4-1 win over Paraguay, which has put them in a strong position in the group.

Australia, meanwhile, pulled off a shock last time out, beating Turkey 2-0 courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

USA would secure qualification for the knockout round as Group D winners if they manage to beat Australia, and Turkey do not overcome Paraguay in the section's other game.

Australia would secure top spot if they beat USA and then Paraguay do not overcome Turkey.

Opening victories have placed both USA and Australia in a strong position to be present in the last-32 stage of the tournament, and the winner of Group D will take on a third-place finisher from B, E, F, I or J in the round of 32 on July 1.

> Our full preview of USA vs. Australia can be found here