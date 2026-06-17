USA vs. Australia - The Socceroos aim to prove they are no easy “layup” for the Yanks in World Cup 2026

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Jun 2026 19:24

First place in Group D and a potential spot in the knockout stage of World Cup 2026 will be at stake when the USA and Australia square off on Friday at Seattle Stadium, also known as Lumen Field.

Both teams had impressive opening performances with the co-hosts overpowering Paraguay 4-1 and the Aussies blanking Turkey 2-0.

The expectations for these sides coming into this tournament were very different, with the Americans pegged by many as the group favourites.

At the same time, most felt that the Socceroos were not on the same level as the others in this group before the start of the tournament.

USA and Australia made massive opening statements

© Imago / Xinhua

It’s only one game, but what a game we witnessed from both the American and Australian teams on matchday one of Group D.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men dismantled a Paraguay side that many believed could cause them fits, due to its tendencies to hang back and frustrate opponents with great discipline and structure.

The US attack made mincemeat of the South Americans, as their movement and precise passing left them chasing the home team throughout much of the 90 minutes.

The Yanks played some breathtaking football which was capped off by a stunning late goal from Giovanni Reyna, a polarising figure in the squad from years past.

Many scratched their heads when Pochettino boldly declared before this competition began that the semi-finals at worst was the goal, but after such a dominant showing on matchday one, there may be more people inclined to believe the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager.

While there was plenty of pressure on the Yanks, not many believed Australia could put up much of a fight at this World Cup.

Few, if any, of Tony Popovic’s World Cup players feature at big clubs, but last week they showed how far belief, continuity and tactical discipline can go.

The Socceroos were full marks for their victory against a Turkish generation that many have said for years is ready to break out.

Last Saturday, Australia showed not only that they belong with the other teams in this group but that some of the young players could be ahead of their time.

Australia will be no “layup” for the USA

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

What may have been a harmless throwaway line in the US seemingly became a rallying cry for the Aussies ahead of this World Cup.

When the draw took place last December, CBS Golazo Network analyst Mike Grella referred to the Socceroos as a “layup” upon learning they were drawn from Pot 2 in the same group as the United States.

He has insisted in the aftermath of that declaration that he meant no disrespect to the Australian team, though his comment went viral and has been talked about in the months leading up to the World Cup.

These teams have only met four times, but given all the comments ahead of this contest, a win will mean a lot to either nation.

In addition to Grella’s viral comment, Landon Donovan, the USA’s joint record goalscorer, and Popovic both may have heightened tensions between these teams.

The Australian coach said he was “satisfied” upon learning who his team would face in Group D at the World Cup.

Donovan, who does not appear to be very high on the Socceroos or Popovic, took exception to that, saying “thanks for coming, Aussies and your smug coach. You can get back on the Qantas airplane and head back home, pal.”

All of that has led to this feeling of a huge rivalry brewing between these nations perhaps not seen since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, when the two countries went toe-to-toe in most of the swimming events.

The killer B’s could be significant factors

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

On matchday one of Group D action, the world was introduced to two players who made a massive impact on the pitch.

Those who follow England and Arsenal’s youth teams will be familiar with Folarin Balogun, though few of them might have believed back then that the Brooklyn-born player would amount to much as a footballer.

Coming off a terrific Ligue 1 campaign at Monaco in 2025-26, leading the Principality club with 13 goals, the 24-year-old showed the world that he can show up on the biggest international stage.

Four years ago, the Americans were missing a clear number nine, who could be a force in the attacking third and find the back of the net with ease.

Fast forward to 2026, and this team boasts a player in Balogun who is brimming with confidence and making it look easy.

His two goals on matchday one were exactly what you would expect from a number nine as he showed poise, precision and intelligence in front of goal, which is not easy to do at the World Cup when everything you do is magnified.

With Balogun, the US boast a massive weapon that opposing teams will need to be very conscious of moving forward.

Down under, another B made the headlines last weekend as in goalkeeper Patrick Beach, a surprise starter in the opening fixture for the Socceroos.

Taking over the number one role from the experienced Matthew Ryan, Beach showed no nerves, and like Balogun, he was also playing in his first-ever World Cup match last week.

You might not have known that, given his calming presence between the sticks, as he was pivotal in their opening victory.

His eight saves were among the big storylines for the Aussies in Vancouver as the Melbourne City keeper looked sharp, displayed quick reflexes and was very commanding.

It was not only his great play in goal that caught people’s attention in his side’s strong start to this tournament.

His distribution also played a huge role last weekend, as the 22-year-old’s quick thinking kick-started a counterattack that eventually led to the winning goal scored by Nestory Irankunda.

Beach may have to be just as sharp, if not sharper, to thwart the co-hosts, who are riding high and boast a plethora of dangerous attacking players in addition to Balogun.

One key tactical battle could determine the outcome of this match

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Contrary to popular belief in the months leading up to this encounter, Friday’s game between Australia and the USA should be far from a mismatch.

On paper, the Yanks have a huge number of talented players, many of whom flourished in some of the Big Five leagues this past season.

Australia likely cannot match the Americans’ individual talent, but breaking down the Socceroos defensive line will be no easy task.

We will find out on Friday whether Pochettino’s high-intensity pressing and possession-based build-up approach can break through Australia’s well-organised defensive block.

Popovic’s side will be happy to sit back and sustain pressure and hopefully catch the home team on the break.

They have the speed and quality up top to be effective in that approach, and it is something Pochettino and his side should have in the back of their minds.

This match was not the most hyped heading into the World Cup, but it is one filled with fascinating plot lines and could go either way.