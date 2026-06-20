Transfer news and rumours today: Antoine Griezmann 'replacement', Elliot Anderson heir, Wolves striker target

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 11:47

Atletico Madrid have an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lee Kang-in on personal terms, the latest report has claimed.

Diego Simeone's side ended the 2025-26 La Liga campaign in fourth place, and while they secured Champions League football, they finished 27 points behind second-placed Real Madrid and 35 points behind champions Barcelona.

If Atletico are to challenge their rivals for the title next term, they will have to make several additions in the transfer window, including in forward areas.

The exit of Antoine Griezmann has left a creative void at the club, and a new attacking spark must be added if Simeone wants to avoid isolating the likes of Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Atletico are closing in on the signing of Lee Kang-in as they have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old.

© Imago

Celtic have decided that midfielder Arne Engels can leave this summer amid interest from Nottingham Forest, the newest report has revealed.

It looks as if the potential exit of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City from Forest could dominate the headlines this summer, especially as his exit could have a significant impact on how Premier League clubs set their prices.

Should Anderson depart, Forest will need to sign a suitable replacement for the Englishman, though finding someone capable of replicating his skillset will be difficult.

The Garibaldis were reported to have interest in Celtic star Arne Engels last summer, but their £25m bid was rejected at the time.

Football Insider claim that the Scottish side are open to selling the 22-year-old this transfer window for the right price.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Wolves transfer news: Che Adams to make Championship return?

Torino striker Che Adams is reported to be a serious target for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 2025-26 season was a disastrous one for Wolves supporters, who saw the club relegated from the Premier League after they finished last.

Rob Edwards was hired as boss in November 2025, but he was sacked in June, in part due to his unpopularity with fans.

New head coach Cesar Peixoto will need a number of additions this summer if he is to guide the team back to the Premier League, so it is no surprise to see Tuttomercato link the club to Torino striker Che Adams.

The 29-year-old has four seasons worth of experience in the Championship across his time at Birmingham City and Southampton, with the Scotsman scoring 50 goals in 156 games in the second tier.