Iraq lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as ex-Man United youngster starts

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 11:24 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 11:24

Iraq manager Graham Arnold may consider bringing Zidane Iqbal into the starting XI for Monday's World Cup 2026 Group I fixture with France in Philadelphia.

The former Manchester United youngster was brought on in the 59th minute of Iraq's 4-1 loss to Norway in their Group I opener, a result that left them without a single point at the World Cup Finals since their debut in 1986.

Now representing Utrecht in the Netherlands, Iqbal could not single-handedly turn the tide against Norway, but he completed two successful dribbles and 85% of his passes in a promising cameo.

As a result, the 23-year-old could threaten Zaid Ismail's place in the middle of the park, helping to provide service to Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein, the latter of whom became just the third man to score a goal and an own goal in a World Cup game last time out.

Winger Ali Jasim had to be taken off against Norway due to a knock, but the 22-year-old has made a swift return to full training and is expected to start on the left, with Ibrahim Bayesh operating on the other flank.

Arnold's back four is expected to remain unchanged, but local media are reporting that a change in between the sticks could occur after Jalal Hassan failed to convince against Norway.

Instead, the Lions of Mesopotamia could introduce the more youthful Ahmed Basil, who is six years Hassan's junior at 29 and also possesses a marginal height advantage.

Iraq possible starting lineup:

Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Ali Jasim; Hussein, Al-Hamadi

> Click here to see how France could line up against Iraq