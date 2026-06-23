France 3-0 Iraq: Kylian Mbappe brace sends Les Bleus into World Cup knockout stages

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 Jun 2026 02:06 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 02:16

France confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in a Group I clash that was heavily affected by severe weather conditions.

Didier Deschamps's men were forced to endure an unusually long half-time break after thunderstorms and lightning delayed the restart, but the interruption did little to halt their momentum as they eventually eased to another victory.

Kylian Mbappe once again proved to be the difference-maker. The Real Madrid forward struck twice to take his tally to 16 World Cup goals, moving him within two of Lionel Messi's all-time tournament record of 18.

France's progression to the knockout rounds was widely expected, but Mbappe's relentless march towards history is rapidly emerging as one of the defining stories of World Cup 2026.

With Les Bleus among the favourites to go deep into the competition, each appearance by the 27-year-old now offers another opportunity for a record-breaking moment.

France 3-0 Iraq: What just happened?

France tightened their grip on Group I with a dominant victory over Iraq on June 22.

Mbappe opened the scoring before adding his second after the restart, while Ousmane Dembele completed the scoring as Les Bleus maintained their perfect start to the tournament.

Although the contest was interrupted by a lengthy weather delay, France remained in control when play resumed.

Their attacking quality and defensive organisation ensured the final score accurately reflected the gulf between the two sides, with Iraq unable to seriously trouble one of the pre-tournament favourites.

France 3-0 Iraq: The big talking point

Much of the discussion after the final whistle centred on the unprecedented weather delay that interrupted proceedings for almost two hours.

With France leading 1-0 thanks to Mbappe's opener, thunderstorms and lightning around Philadelphia forced officials to suspend the match at half-time in accordance with local safety protocols. It became the first weather-related delay of the 2026 World Cup.

Once the game resumed, France quickly re-established control, with Mbappe adding his second before Dembele sealed the result. While the full impact of the interruption on both teams is difficult to measure, FIFA's decision to prioritise safety ensured the match could be completed without further disruption.

More World Cup goals for Mbappe: The bigger picture

Mbappe's latest brace has transformed the race for the World Cup scoring record into one of the tournament's most compelling subplots.

The France captain has now scored 16 goals in only 16 World Cup appearances, leaving him just two shy of Messi's record haul of 18. Given France's status as one of the favourites and the possibility of several knockout matches still to come, the record could come under serious threat before the tournament is over.

The significance extends beyond the numbers. At 27, Mbappe is entering the prime years of his career and has the chance to redefine what sustained excellence on football's biggest stage looks like.

Rather than reflecting on history after the fact, supporters are witnessing a potentially era-defining achievement unfold in real time.

France 3-0 Iraq: What happens next?

Focus now shifts to the final round of Group I fixtures on June 26.

France will meet Norway with top spot potentially on the line and a favourable knockout path at stake, while Iraq face Senegal hoping to end their campaign with a positive result.

In the coming days, attention will turn to team news, possible line-ups and qualification scenarios before the group standings are finally settled.