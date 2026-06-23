Argentina injury news: Lionel Scaloni delivers Cristian Romero injury update after World Cup win over Austria

By Ben Sully | 23 Jun 2026 01:12 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:12

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has admitted he is unsure about the extent of Cristian Romero's injury following Monday's 2-0 World Cup win over Austria.

Lionel Messi starred in Argentina's successful outing in Arlington, scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament to fire his country into the knockout rounds.

The Argentina captain also celebrated becoming the leading scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals in 28 appearances in football's biggest tournament.

While it was another successful World Cup outing for Argentina, there will be concerns about Romero's physical status after he was forced off in the opening stages of the second period.

Speaking after the game, Scaloni confirmed that an injury saw him replace Romero with veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi just before the hour mark.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Scaloni issues Romero injury update

"We don't know the extent of the issue. It is, of course, something he had already been dealing with," Scaloni told the media.

"Let's hope it's nothing, not just because he is an important player. Even if he isn't there, whoever steps in will do a good job, but it is always better to have everyone available.

"We don't know yet. He'll undergo tests tomorrow or the day after."

Romero missed the final six games of Tottenham's Premier League survival fight with a knee issue.

The centre-back appeared to shake off the issue in the lead-up to the World Cup, but the latest setback suggests Romero is still dealing with a persistent issue.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Who could replace Romero in starting lineup?

Argentina now face a nervous wait to learn the extent of Romero's injury, although he is unlikely to be risked in the final group game against Jordan even if he proves his fitness in time for Sunday's fixture.

Otamendi is in pole position to replace Romero in a central defensive partnership with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

Alternatively, Scaloni could turn to Marseille's Facundo Medina and new Spurs defender Marcos Senesi, who was called up as a replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi.