France lineup vs. Iraq: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Bradley Barcola starts

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 11:14 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 11:24

France manager Didier Deschamps could introduce Bradley Barcola into the first XI as part of a triple change for Monday's World Cup 2026 Group I clash with Iraq on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker came off the bench to bag France's second in their opening 3-1 win over Senegal, either side of two history-making efforts from Kylian Mbappe.

Deschamps is now reportedly considering swapping out Desire Doue for Barcola in Philadelphia, where Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele will almost certainly swap positions from the first whistle after such a tweak paid dividends last time out.

Olise will be expected to occupy the number 10 role behind Mbappe, now the all-time leading scorer for the French men's team, while Dembele takes his spot on the right-hand side.

Further back, Mbappe's Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni could reportedly be granted a reprieve, allowing Manu Kone to join Adrien Rabiot in the double pivot.

The third and final alteration from the opening game will see Lucas Digne replace Theo Hernandez at left-back, as Deschamps keeps faith with the remainder of his backline.

William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano were both unable to train fully on Thursday, but neither man is at serious risk of missing Monday's match.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Iraq could line up against France