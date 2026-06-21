France vs. Iraq: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Jun 2026 11:30

France and Iraq will play their second 2026 World Cup group game on Monday when they meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two nations are competing in Group I at this year's tournament alongside Norway and Senegal.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does France vs. Iraq kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 10pm UK time on Monday.

Where is France vs. Iraq being played?

The World Cup fixture between France and Iraq will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch France vs. Iraq in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for France and Iraq?

France will be looking to continue their perfect start to the World Cup, with Didier Deschamps's side viewed as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Les Bleus beat Senegal 3-1 on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace and Bradley Barcola also finding the back of the net.

Irag, meanwhile, lost 4-1 to Norway on Tuesday and need to get a result against France to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive.

Manager Graham Arnold was happy with his side's display for the first 70 minutes, before a series of individual mistakes allowed Norway to widen the gap from 2-1 to 4-1 and they will be keen to cut that out against France.

> Our full preview of France vs. Iraq can be found here