New Zealand vs. Egypt: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 20 Jun 2026 11:32

New Zealand and Egypt will play their second 2026 World Cup group game on Monday when they meet in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The two nations are competing in Group G at this year's tournament alongside Iran and Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does New Zealand vs. Egypt kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am UK time on Sunday.

Where is New Zealand vs. Egypt being played?

The World Cup fixture between New Zealand and Egypt will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The stadium is the home venue for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps and CFL outfit BC Lions.

How to watch New Zealand vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for New Zealand and Egypt?

Both New Zealand and Egypt will be keen to pick up a win after drawing their respective World Cup openers.

New Zealand drew 2-2 with Iran on Tuesday, with Elijah Just bagging a brace for Darren Bazeley's side.

Egypt, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Belgium on Monday after Emam Ashour netted an excellent goal and Mohamed Hany scored an unfortunate own goal.

The Pharaohs are in danger of equaling the record for the most World Cup games without a win if they fail to beat New Zealand, with Honduras the current record holders with nine.

> Our full preview of New Zealand vs. Egypt can be found here