Australia lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D as Socceroos likely to remain unchanged

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 13:51

Australia will play their second match of the World Cup 2026 when they take on co-hosts USA in Group D on Friday.

The Socceroos secured a shock 2-0 victory against Turkey in their opening game, and manager Tony Popovic is likely to name an unchanged team in hopes of another victory in Seattle.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach was a surprise inclusion ahead of the experienced Matthew Ryan in that win, and after producing a stellar performance with eight saves, the 22-year-old should keep his place in the team.

A back three of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess is also likely to remain unchanged, with Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos providing the width.

Paul Okon-Engstler and Aiden O'Neill should continue their partnership in the middle of the park, with the likes of Jackson Irvine providing support from the bench.

Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored in either half to lead Australia to the victory against Turkey, and both should retain their places behind Mohamed Toure in attack.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Irankunda; Toure

> Click here to see how USA could line up against Australia