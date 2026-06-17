Scotland vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for the Atlas Lions in crucial 2026 World Cup contest

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 15:26

Morocco are once again expected to have Ismael Saibari at the tip of their attack for Friday's 2026 World Cup fixture against Scotland.

Saibari was on the scoresheet in Morocco's 1-1 draw with Brazil in the competition last time out, and it is set to be a big summer for the attacker, with a move from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich expected to be confirmed in the near future.

It is unlikely that head coach Mohamed Ouahbi will make any changes from the side that started against Brazil considering the level of the performance.

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui will be a notable starter at the back, in addition to Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi.

Further forward, highly-rated Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is set to continue in the side, and a number of clubs will be watching how he performs this summer.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz is also in line to keep hold of his starting role, in addition to Azzedine Ounahi, who has scored nine times in 50 matches for his country.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

> Click here to see how Scotland could line up against Morocco