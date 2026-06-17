Scotland vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for Steve Clarke's team with last-32 spot at 2026 World Cup on the line

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 15:25

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke could name an unchanged team for Friday's Group C blockbuster against Morocco.

A first-half goal from John McGinn handed Scotland all three points against Haiti in their 2026 World Cup opener last time out.

As a result, Scotland are in a strong position, sitting top of Group C, and a win on Friday would see them secure a spot in the last-32 stage of the tournament.

Scott McKenna (calf) is a doubt for Scotland's second match at the tournament, but no other fitness issues have been reported at this stage of proceedings.

Head coach Clarke could therefore name an unchanged side on Friday, with Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland set to continue in the final third of the field.

Scott McTominay and McGinn are vital players for Scotland and will again line up in midfield, with Ryan Christie expected to start on the bench.

There will also be a spot at left-back for veteran Andrew Robertson.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up against Scotland