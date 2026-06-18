Chelsea transfer news: Jimmy-Jay Morgan completes West Bromwich Albion move, what is alleged fee?

By Darren Plant | 18 Jun 2026 18:45

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Chelsea youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

The 20-year-old has just enjoyed the best campaign of his young career, contributing 12 goals and three assists from 34 appearances for Peterborough United in League One.

However, despite a relatively-successful year with Posh, Morgan was always likely to depart Chelsea this summer with just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Reports emerged over the weekend that West Brom, who are making a conscious effort to sign a number of young players now that their issues with the EFL financial regulations have eased, were looking to negotiate a deal for the England Under-20 international.

On Thursday evening, the Baggies confirmed that they had finalised the signing of the versatile attacker on a four-year contract.

What have West Brom paid for Chelsea youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan?

West Brom have said that the fee is undisclosed. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a £4m package has been negotiated.

Chelsea have also included a sell-on clause in the deal, and the funds will go some way to bolstering their position with the relevant financial regulations.

When Chelsea signed Morgan from Southampton in January 2023, they committed to a £6m deal, but the terms of this sale are expected to see them make a profit in terms of amortisation.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan is officially a Baggie! ?? pic.twitter.com/br1OgjZQt0 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 18, 2026

Morgan speaks on West Brom transfer

Speaking to the club's official website, Morgan said: "I’m buzzing to be here. I’m really excited and it was an easy choice.

“I heard of Albion’s interest about two weeks ago. The club moved things on and we managed to get it all agreed pretty quickly.

“My conversation with the manager was good. He told me about the style of football he wants to play and how I’m going to fit into that.

“He also spoke about the work he wants to do with me to help bring out my best attributes.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things so far and I understand how big the club is. The size of the club is one of the main reasons why I wanted to join.

“I feel very happy. I want to help the club finish in a much higher position than last year, and, individually, I want to play as much as I can, learn as much as I can and, hopefully, score plenty of goals.”

Morgan joins young Liverpool centre-back Carter Pinnington and Falkirk forward Barney Stewart in making the move to The Hawthorns.