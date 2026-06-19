Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 10:31

Xabi Alonso's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will be a London derby against neighbours Fulham.

On the back of a 10th-placed finish in 2025-26, the Blues are under pressure to earn a return to the Champions League, and they start the new campaign with a date in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Craven Cottage.

A trip to champions Arsenal lies in wait on the third weekend, while the West Londoners have been left with a daunting schedule across the winter period.

Here, Sports Mole brings you Chelsea's full list of fixtures from the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August 24: Fulham (A) 29: Brighton & Hove Albion (h) September 5: Arsenal (A) 12: Hull City (H) 19: Brentford (A) October 10: Bournemouth (H) 17: Everton (A) 24: Tottenham Hotspur (H) 31: Manchester United (H) November 7: Sunderland (A) 21: Leeds United (H) 28: Nottingham Forest (A) December 2: Crystal Palace (H) 5: Liverpool (H) 12: Manchester City (A) 19: Aston Villa (H) 26: Coventry City (A) 30: Ipswich Town (A) January 2: Newcastle United (H) 6: Crystal Palace (A) 16: Sunderland (H) 23: Leeds United (A) 30: Nottingham Forest (H) February 6: Manchester United (A) 10: Newcastle United (A) 20: Ipswich Town (H) 27: Aston Villa (A) March 3: Coventry City (H) 13: Arsenal (H) 20: Hull City (A) April 10: Fulham (H) 17: Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 24: Manchester City (H) May 1: Liverpool (A) 8: Tottenham Hotspur (A) 15: Everton (H) 23: Bournemouth (A) 30: Brentford (H)

Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League key dates

ARSENAL, September 5 (A)

Chelsea's third Premier League game of the season sees them travel to champions Arsenal, a team who they have beaten just once in their last 16 matches.

There are pros and cons to Alonso's new side facing such an established and settled group as Arsenal early on in the season, but it provides him with a chance to make a statement.

Arsenal will be the clear favourites to prevail at the Emirates Stadium, yet even if Chelsea can avoid defeat in North London, it would lay down a marker and suggest that they can challenge for the top four or five places this season.

LIVERPOOL, December 5 (H)

Undoubtedly one of the first games that he would have looked for after the Premier League schedule was made public, Alonso's first encounter against his former club Liverpool has to wait until early December.

Not only will this attract headlines through Alonso, Chelsea begin a daunting run of three games, with Manchester City and Aston Villa to follow.

Trips to Coventry City and Ipswich Town follow during a month where Chelsea traditionally struggle, but a win over Liverpool could set the tone for a change in fortunes.

LIVERPOOL, May 1 (A)

Although we would prefer not to make the obvious choice of Alonso returning to Anfield, this fixture has been scheduled for a time in the season where every point matters.

Liverpool and Chelsea could plausibly be scrapping for European qualification at this point, while Blues welcoming Enzo Maresca back to Stamford Bridge with Manchester City is the game that precedes this contest.

With a trip to Tottenham Hotspur to follow the week afterwards, this is just another example of several brutal runs of games that Chelsea have been presented with.