Man United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 10:24

Manchester United will be aiming to build on what was an excellent 2025-26 Premier League campaign when they take to the field in the new season.

The Red Devils finished third last term to secure a return to the Champions League, but there will be a completely different set of challenges for Michael Carrick in 2026-27.

A successful summer of recruitment could potentially put the 20-time English champions in the picture for a title challenge in the new campaign.

Here, Sports Mole brings you Man United’s full list of fixtures from the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Man United's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August 22: Hull City (A) 29: Ipswich Town (H) September 5: Everton (A) 12: Manchester City (H) 19: Fulham (A) October 10: Tottenham Hotspur (H) 17: Leeds United (A) 24: Bournemouth (H) 31: Chelsea (A) November 7: Aston Villa (H) 21: Liverpool (A) 28: Brentford (H) December 2: Newcastle United (A) 5: Coventry City (H) 12: Crystal Palace (A) 19: Arsenal (A) 26: Nottingham Forest (H) 30: Sunderland (H) January 2: Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 6: Newcastle United (H) 16: Aston Villa (A) 23: Liverpool (H) 30: Brentford (A) February 6: Chelsea (H) 10: Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 20: Nottingham Forest (A) 27: Arsenal (H) March 3: Sunderland (A) 13: Everton (H) 20: Manchester City (A) April 10: Hull City (H) 17: Ipswich Town (A) 24: Crystal Palace (H) May 1: Coventry City (A) 8: Bournemouth (A) 15: Leeds United (H) 23: Tottenham Hotspur (A) 30: Fulham (H)

Man United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures key dates

Liverpool, January 23, H

Matches against Liverpool are always special, and the Red Devils will welcome their bitter rivals to Old Trafford on January 23.

Man United won both Premier League matches against Liverpool during the 2025-26 campaign, including a 3-2 success at Old Trafford in what was a blockbuster affair.

Liverpool are now under the management of Andoni Iraola, and it will be fascinating to see how the ex-Bournemouth head coach sets the Reds up next season.

Man City, September 12, H

Liverpool and Man City are Man United's biggest rivals, and the match between the Red Devils and the Citizens at Old Trafford on September 12 should be another special game.

Carrick was able to guide Man United to a 2-0 win over Man City in the corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 campaign, and it was a dominant performance from the Red Devils.

Man United will be looking to send out another statement when they host a team now without legendary head coach Pep Guardiola in the dugout.

Arsenal, February 27, H

Man United lost 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford in their first match of last season, but it was an encouraging performance from the Red Devils.

The two teams will meet at Old Trafford on February 27, and if Man United are serious about being in the title conversation next term, then they will surely need to overcome Mikel Arteta's side.

Man United's last home Premier League win over Arsenal was in September 2022, but they famously won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium back in January.