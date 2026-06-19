Saudi Arabia lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash after encouraging group opener

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 09:44 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 09:46

Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis could name an unchanged side for Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification contest against Spain.

The Green Falcons put in a solid performance against Uruguay in their tournament opener last time out, with the points being shared in a 1-1 draw.

Mohammed Al-Owais had a standout game between the sticks for Saudi Arabia, and the 34-year-old might need to have an even better match against Spain if his side are to pick up a positive result.

Saudi Arabia will again be looking to captain Salem Al-Dawsari for inspiration, with the 34-year-old bidding to add to the 27 goals that he has scored for his national side.

Firas Al Buraikan should continue in the final third of the field, with the 26-year-old aiming to add to the 15 goals that he has registered for the Green Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Kanno is another hugely experienced player who will be called upon, with the 31-year-old in line to win his 79th cap in the standout clash with Spain.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al-Khaibari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al-Juwayr

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against Saudi Arabia