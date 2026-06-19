Spain lineup vs. Saudi Arabia: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Lamine Yamal decision

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 09:44 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 09:47

Lamine Yamal is expected to be introduced into the Spain team for Sunday's key 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona attacker was a late substitute against Cape Verde last time out, having only just recovered from a hamstring injury that he sustained at the end of April.

Spain struggled for inspiration in the goalless draw with Cape Verde, and with their spot in the knockout round of the tournament far from secure, the expectation is that Yamal will be called upon from the first whistle in this match.

The same could also be said for Nico Williams, who was an even later substitute against Cape Verde; the Athletic Bilbao attacker had his fitness issues throughout last season, but he now also be considered ready to play from the first whistle.

As a result, there could be two changes to the attack that started against Cape Verde, with Yamal and Williams potentially coming in for Ferran Torres and Gavi.

Mikel Oyarzabal is set to continue through the middle despite his struggles last time out.

Spain only have one injury doubt for this weekend's match - Liverpool-bound Victor Munoz has a slight hamstring issue and might miss out on a spot in the squad.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

> Click here to see how Saudi Arabia could line up against Spain