Man United 'make feelings clear' to Barcelona over second Marcus Rashford loan move

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 19:13 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 19:14

Manchester United are reportedly not prepared to enter into talks with Barcelona over another loan deal for Marcus Rashford during the 2026-27 campaign.

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona, and a successful campaign saw the England international manage 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The La Liga champions had the chance to purchase the 28-year-old for £26m this summer, but that clause has now expired, and as it stands, Rashford will return to Man United following the 2026 World Cup.

There have been suggestions that Hansi Flick's side could look to agree another loan move for Rashford for next season.

However, according to ESPN, the 20-time English champions are not interested in speaking with Barcelona about another short-term deal.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Man United 'not interested' in another Rashford loan deal

The report claims that any attempt to sign Rashford on loan next season will be turned down.

There have been suggestions that Man United could bring the attacker back into their first-team squad next season.

However, such reports are thought to be wide of the mark, with the Red Devils believed to be looking to shift Rashford on a permanent basis rather than discuss the possibility of what would be a shock return to the English team's squad.

Ex-Man United defender Wes Brown has exclusively told Sports Mole that he could see Rashford return to Old Trafford for the 2026-27 campaign.

"There’s 100% still a space for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. He’s still a Man United player and he’ll be returning to the club after the World Cup," said Brown.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brown talks-up Rashford return to Man United

"Michael Carrick has managed him before and there was no problem between the pair there. Michael appreciates how good of a player he is and he would love him at the club, even if it’s just for another year.

"Rashford would give United another threat going forward and makes them more electrifying. There’s never anything wrong with players fighting for positions."

Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Rashford, although it remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga champions come up with an offer.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 matches for Man United in all competitions, but he has not turned out for the Red Devils since December 2024.