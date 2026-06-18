Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick ‘in favour’ of selling Ruben Amorim target as Red Devils ‘set asking price’

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 13:30

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is wanted by Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

Ugarte worked under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon before he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain, but after just one season in France he was signed by Man United in August 2024 for around £52m.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 69 first-team appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, but he struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular in the 2025-26 season.

Ugarte was limited to just eight Premier League starts for Man United, falling down the pecking order following the arrival of head coach Michael Carrick and his decision to recall Kobbie Mainoo to the senior side.

The Uruguay international, currently away at the 2026 World Cup, still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, but speculation over his club future is rife.

© Imago / Sportimage

Ugarte’s agent in talks with Milan as Man Utd set asking price

According to the Daily Mirror, AC Milan are weighing up a move to reunite the Ugarte with Amorim, with Man United said to be desperate to offload the midfielder to the highest bidder this summer.

Milan decided to sack Massimiliano Allegri last month after failing to qualify for the Champions League and they have since opted to appoint Amorim as their new coach, five months after he was dismissed by Man United.

It is understood that Amorim has identified Ugarte as a ‘top summer target’, while Carrick is believed to be in favour of letting him leave and the player’s agent has subsequently opened talks with Milan about a possible deal.

Man United are hoping to generate around £30m (€34.5m) from the sale of Ugarte, but Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani is currently reluctant to meet that asking price, with further talks scheduled in the hope of reaching a compromise.

© Imago / News Images

Ugarte out, Ederson and one more in at Man United?

The sale of Ugarte would help free up a midfield slot in Carrick’s squad which can be filled by Brazil international Ederson, who is expected to complete a £35m transfer from Atalanta BC either during or after the World Cup.

Man United are also keen to recruit another midfielder this summer following the departure of Casemiro, though it seems unlikely at this stage that they will stump up a record £130m fee for leading target Elliot Anderson, who has also been linked with Manchester City.

The Red Devils may be prepared to spend big on West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, though, with the 21-year-old valued at around £80m and is expected to leave the Hammers after they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A move for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali has also been mooted, while Mamadou Sangare of Lens and Monaco’s Lamine Camara have been earmarked as potential cheaper alternatives