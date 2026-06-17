Marcus Rashford future: 'Condition' revealed for wantaway Man Utd star to join Barcelona

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jun 2026 18:38

Manchester United are said to be bracing themselves for crucial boardroom discussions regarding the long-term future of forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 28-year-old winger spent the previous season on loan with Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, but is currently scheduled to return to Old Trafford following his international commitments at the World Cup.

United have established a clear financial strategy for the summer transfer window as head coach Michael Carrick looks to streamline his first-team squad.

The Red Devils are determined to secure a definitive resolution to avoid prolonged structural uncertainty during their pre-season preparations.

'Fresh hope' for Rashford's Barcelona dream after Saudi 'interest' in Brazil star

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to a report by GE Globo via Mirror Football, Rashford could still secure a permanent switch to the Camp Nou due to a potential high-profile departure from the Catalan side.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are believed to have registered a concrete interest in signing Brazilian international winger Raphinha this summer.

The 29-year-old forward is reportedly open to entering formal discussions with the Middle Eastern club after concluding his World Cup campaign.

Should the multi-million-pound transfer progress, Barcelona would be forced to seek immediate attacking reinforcements in wide areas.

The Spanish club previously secured a £70m deal to sign England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, but the aforementioned source suggests that they could now reopen negotiations for the United academy graduate.

Man Utd 'set asking price' for Rashford sale

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Despite the possibility of still moving to Barcelona, United are said to be unwilling to entertain another temporary loan agreement.

The Red Devils want to receive a fixed fee in the region of £40m to sanction a permanent departure before the summer window closes.

Multiple reports understand that Rashford remains thoroughly convinced that his long-term future lies away from Manchester despite the recent managerial transition to Carrick.