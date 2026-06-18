Brazil vs. Haiti: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Carter White | 18 Jun 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 13:55

Brazil and Haiti clash at Philadelphia Stadium for a Group C match at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday morning.

Both nations are still searching for their first wins of the tournament after disappointing results last week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brazil vs. Haiti kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 1.30am UK time on Saturday.

Where is Brazil vs. Haiti being played?

The World Cup fixture between Brazil and Haiti will take place at Philadelphia Stadium, with a capacity of just under 70,000 spectators

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch Brazil vs. Haiti in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Brazil and Haiti?

Despite a less-than-promising 1-1 draw with Morocco in New Jersey last time out, Brazil will still be extremely confident of topping Group C, with tournament minnows Haiti and Scotland next up.

Carlo Ancelotti's side need to grow into the tournament quickly, though, with plenty of question marks raised by large portions of the performance against the Atlas Lions during round one of the World Cup.

Haiti's days at this competition already appear numbered after an opening-round loss to the Tartan Army, with the CONCACAF side needing to beat either Selecao or Morocco to have a realistic chance of reaching the last 32.

> Our full preview of Brazil vs. Haiti can be found here