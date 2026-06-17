Brazil vs. Haiti: Predicted XI for Les Grenadiers in standout 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 16:38 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 16:41

Haiti head coach Sebastien Migne could make one change to his starting side for Friday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Brazil.

Les Grenadiers opened their Group C challenge with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland, and it was an impressive overall performance from the national side.

As a result, the bulk of the side are expected to keep their spots for the game with Brazil.

There could be one change in attack, though, with Josue Casimir potentially taking the place of Frantzdy Pierrot, who found it difficult to make his mark against Scotland.

Casimir, who plays his club football for Auxerre, is in line to win his ninth cap for Haiti.

Sunderland's Wilson Isidor, who has two goals in five caps, is set to continue in the final third.

Meanwhile, there should be another start in midfield for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor

> Click here to see how Brazil could line up against Haiti