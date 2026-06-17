Preview: Brazil vs Haiti - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 16:11 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 16:15

Brazil will be aiming to record their first victory at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are third in Group C, level on points with second-placed Morocco, while Haiti are bottom on zero points heading into matchday two.

Match preview

Brazil were not at their best against Morocco last time out, but an excellent strike from Vinicius Junior proved to be enough for Ancelotti's team to secure a point, which has left them in third spot in Group C, two points behind section leaders Scotland.

Amarelinha are viewed among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, but huge improvement will be required from their first match in order to be genuine contenders.

Brazil have won the World Cup on five previous occasions but have not lifted the trophy since 2002, and they have been unable to progress past the quarter-finals since 2014.

Ancelotti's side will finish their Group C challenge against Scotland on June 24, and a defeat here would leave them needing to pick up a positive result on matchday three to advance, but it is very difficult to imagine Haiti triumphing in this contest.

Brazil have faced Haiti on three previous occasions and have posted three wins, including a 7-1 success when the pair last locked horns at the 2016 Copa America.

© Imago / Huang Zongzhi / Xinhua

Haiti have actually conceded 17 goals in their three previous matches against Brazil, with friendly games ending in 4-0 and 6-0 defeats before the 7-1 loss at the 2016 Copa America.

The Red and Blues had plenty of positive moments in their 2026 World Cup opener against Scotland last time out but suffered a 1-0 defeat, with John McGinn registering in the first half of the contest.

Haiti would be eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Brazil and Morocco beat Scotland, as those results would make it impossible for them to finish in third spot.

The Grenadiers previously played in the World Cup back in 1974, losing all three of their matches, so even a point in the section would see history made.

Sebastien Migne will know that his side will enter the clash with Brazil as massive underdogs, but their performance against Scotland will certainly have increased their confidence.

Brazil World Cup form:

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Brazil form (all competitions):

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Haiti World Cup form:

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Haiti form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Neymar (fitness) remains a doubt for Brazil - Ancelotti's squad is otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Haiti, but it is expected that there will be changes from the last game.

Danilo and Alex Sandro could both come into the defence, while Fabinho, Luiz Henrique and Matheus Cunha may also be introduced into the side on Friday, with Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago among those likely to drop down to the bench.

Raphinha and Vinicius Junior are set to keep their spots in the final third of the field, while Gabriel Magalhaes is certain to retain his position at the back for Selecao.

As for Haiti, Josue Casimir could be introduced into the starting side following the clash against Scotland, with Frantzdy Pierrot potentially dropping to the bench.

Wilson Isidor has scored twice in five caps for Haiti, and the Sunderland attacker is set to continue in the side, while there is also again expected to be a spot for Louicius Deedson.

Experienced goalkeeper Johny Placide, meanwhile, is in line to win his 84th cap.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Fabinho, Guimaraes; Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius; Cunha

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean; Deedson, Casimir, Providence; Isidor

We say: Brazil 4-0 Haiti

Haiti impressed against Scotland last time out despite suffering a defeat, but we are expecting some goals from Brazil in this match; Ancelotti's side should be able to move onto four points in Group C without too much fuss.

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