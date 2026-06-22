England vs. Ghana: How Black Stars can shock Three Lions as unbeaten World Cup record broken down

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jun 2026 13:38

A little over one year ago, Thomas Tuchel's England were brutally exposed for the first time under the Champions League-winning head coach, who oversaw a dismal 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly at the City Ground.

Twelve months later, England pit their wits against an African team once again, taking on Ghana in their second World Cup 2026 contest knowing that victory will assure them of a place in the last 32 with a game to spare.

The top-of-the-table tussle brings together a Three Lions side who replicated their most famous World Cup scoreline on matchday one - taking down Croatia 4-2 - and a Ghana outfit who needed an injury-time intervention to eke out a 1-0 win over unfancied Panama.

History suggests that the Black Stars will not make Mundial lightning strike twice on Tuesday, as England have never lost to an African nation at the World Cup in eight previous matches, earning five wins and three draws in the process.

But can England's exceptional record against such teams be taken at face value? And how can Ghana make nine all too fine for their continent against the 1966 winners?

England vs. Ghana: Three Lions' record against African nations at World Cup

© Iconsport / Allstar/Alamy

Tuesday's contest will see England butt heads with an eighth different African team at the World Cup, since their inaugural such meeting with Morocco back at the 1986 tournament - a game to forget from a Three Lions and neutral point of view.

Bobby Robson's side had Ray Wilkins sent off in the first half as they laboured to a 0-0 draw, four years before England scraped a 1-0 success over Egypt at Italia 90 to progress to the knockout rounds as group winners.

Cameroon sought to avenge their African counterparts in the quarter-finals and came within minutes of doing so, only for a pair of Gary Lineker penalties to seal a jittery 3-2 victory for England after 120 engrossing minutes.

A 2-0 triumph over Tunisia in 1998 represented a more comfortable afternoon's work for the Three Lions, but successive goalless draws followed - firstly against Nigeria in 2002 before the infamous Algeria stalemate of 2010, the latter sparking a cacophony of jeers from incandescent England fans at full time.

Gareth Southgate's 2018 crop could have faced similar, had Harry Kane not popped up with a last-gasp goal to get the better of Tunisia in their group-stage opener, but a 3-0 last-16 victory over Senegal in 2022 tinkered on impeccable.

However, the latter was just one of two convincing wins England have achieved from eight World Cup matches against African nations, who have given the Three Lions an excellent run for their money in 75% of them - even if that momentous first win still eludes them.

England vs. Ghana: How can Black Stars stun Thomas Tuchel at World Cup?

© Imago / Vasiliy Ryabykh / ZUMA Press Wire

African sides have never lost to England by three or more goals at the World Cup, which is more than can be said for their manager; Carlos Queiroz was in charge of the Iran side that were battered 6-2 by the Three Lions in 2022.

Four years later, few are projecting Ghana to cause any sort of upset after the Black Stars' unconvincing opening display vs. Panama, in which star attacking names failed to fire.

However, it was not for a lack of trying from evergreen striker Jordan Ayew, who made 69 high-intensity pressures - including 56 in the Panama half - on matchday one, more than any other centre-forward at the World Cup.

Should Tuchel stick with the Ezri Konsa-John Stones partnership, even though neither truly convinced against Croatia, Ayew's relentless nature could trouble an unfamiliar centre-back pairing.

Effervescent attackers such as Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu and Kamaldeen Sulemana are also made for the counter-attack, return of Thomas Partey - denied entry into Canada on matchday one - will add a layer of steel and experience the Ghanaian midfield too.

The latter may not be the same 2022-23 force he was at Arsenal, but central reinforcements are of paramount importance for Ghana, whose main worries are nullifying the threat posed by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

While Noni Madueke was dangerous on matchday one, the Arsenal winger - who is expected to start over Bukayo Saka again - registered just 0.08 Expected Goals, while Anthony Gordon was unable to get into full flow against Croatia.

Leaving England's wide men free to restrict Kane and Bellingham's space carries its obvious risks, but ones that Queiroz may need to take if Ghana are to create history for all Africa.