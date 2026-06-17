Raphinha not ruling out Barcelona exit as 'spectacular summer transfer' becomes a possibility

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 09:34

Raphinha has reportedly not ruled out leaving Barcelona during this summer's transfer window amid significant interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

The 29-year-old had another impressive 2025-26 campaign for Barcelona despite suffering some injury problems, scoring 21 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances.

Raphinha only has two years left to run on his contract at Camp Nou, though, and there is currently speculation surrounding a potential move away from Hansi Flick's team.

According to GE, Al-Hilal have made Raphinha their number one target for this summer, with the Saudi Pro League outfit pushing for his signature.

The report claims that Raphinha has signalled a willingness to enter into discussions with Al-Hilal, although there will not be any movement until after the 2026 World Cup, with the forward currently representing Brazil at the competition.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Raphinha 'not ruling out' summer move to Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal made a strong push to sign Raphinha in the summer of 2024, but the attacker was convinced to remain at Barcelona by incoming head coach Hansi Flick.

Raphinha went on to have an incredible 2024-25 campaign for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and registering 26 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that a substantial salary has been offered to Raphinha to make the move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Any deal would also see Barcelona receive a substantial transfer fee, which would be appealing for the Catalan outfit considering their financial problems and Raphinha's age.

© Imago / APL

Barcelona have signed Gordon from Newcastle this summer

The La Liga champions have already boosted their attack this summer with the arrival of England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

However, Robert Lewandowski is leaving on a free transfer, while Marcus Rashford's loan spell at Barcelona from Manchester United has now officially expired.

A departure for Raphinha would certainly see Barcelona enter the market for a big-name attacker, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez still thought to be the club's leading target.

However, a deal for Alvarez is incredibly complicated due to the numbers involved, while Atletico recently suggested that they had no intention of allowing the forward to move to Barcelona or Real Madrid during the summer market.