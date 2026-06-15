Barcelona summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Hansi Flick's side in 2026 summer window

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:40

Barcelona won a La Liga and Spanish Super Cup double during the 2025-26 campaign and will be aiming for more success in the new season.

The Catalan outfit have already kicked off their summer business with a high-profile move for Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Barcelona confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Anthony Gordon (LW | £69.3m from Newcastle United)

Barcelona confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Robert Lewandowski (CF | Free transfer)

Ander Astralaga (GK | Free transfer)

Barcelona net spend: Summer 2026

Barcelona total spend Summer 2026: £69.3m

Barcelona total income Summer 2026: £0

Barcelona net spend Summer 2026: £69.3m

Latest Barcelona transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Iconsport / PA Images

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Out:

Alejandro Balde (Manchester United)

Marc Casado

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Girona)

You can find a complete list of the latest Barcelona transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window for La Liga clubs will open on July 1 and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 10.59pm BST.