Man United-linked striker 'waiting' for Barcelona approach with final decision 'imminent'

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 17:48 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 17:50

Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly given priority to Barcelona, as the Catalan giants consider making a move for the free agent to boost their attack.

The Serbia international scored 68 goals and registered 16 assists in 168 appearances for Juventus but did not come to an agreement with the Old Lady over a new contract.

As a result, the striker is available on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United have allegedly identified Vlahovic as a potential target, with the Red Devils keen to sign competition for Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Vlahovic had his injury problems during the 2025-26 campaign but still came up with 10 goals and two assists in 23 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Free agent Vlahovic 'waiting' for Barcelona

According to SPORT, Besiktas have offered Vlahovic a lucrative contract to make the move to the Turkish giants on a two-year deal.

However, Vlahovic continues to give priority to Barcelona, with the free agent determined to make the move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Serbian has allegedly made it clear to the La Liga champions that he would be prepared to accept a lower salary if offered the chance to move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are allegedly interested but are first waiting to see whether Ferran Torres confirms a desire to stay or reveals that he wants to depart.

© Imago

Barcelona 'considering' move for Vlahovic this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are currently keen on a summer move for Torres, who scored the winner for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina.

Vlahovic scored 49 times in 108 appearances for Fiorentina ahead of a move to Juventus, and he is the most attractive signing currently on the free agent market.

Barcelona have already lost a forward this summer, with Robert Lewandowski leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of June.

Vlahovic allegedly wants his future settled in the first week of August, meaning that a decision on the striker's next club could be imminent.