Man City transfer news: Citizens boss Enzo Maresca responds to Rodri question amid ongoing Real Madrid links

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 17:32

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that there have been no discussions surrounding a potential exit for Rodri during this summer's transfer window.

The Spain international has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is wanted by European giants Real Madrid.

Rodri is yet to rejoin the Man City squad to prepare for the 2026-27 campaign due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup, helping Spain to win the trophy, while he has also undergone a minor back operation.

Real Madrid are believed to be growing more confident of completing a deal for the 30-year-old.

However, Maresca has said that there have been no talks over an exit.

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Rodri to Real Madrid: Maresca says 'no talks' over exit

"The main focus for him when the season finished was the World Cup. Now, he enjoys some rest after that," Maresca told reporters. "We didn't have any conversations just focused on Rodri.

"I said in the first press conference that any manager in the world wants Rodri because he's a top player, so it's important for me, for the club, for everyone.

"Now, he needs his holiday, which is very important when we start to play every three days."

Rodri has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but it is understood that the midfielder only wanted to make the switch to Real Madrid.

The midfielder could potentially be available for around £50m in this transfer window due to the fact that his contract is due to expire in June 2027.

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Rodri's Man City contract will expire next summer

Rodri made the move to Man City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the Citizens on 298 occasions in all competitions.

The midfielder has won 13 trophies during his time at Man City, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

It is understood that Rodri wants a new challenge at this stage of his career and is keen to return to the Spanish capital to represent Jose Mourinho's side.

A move to Real Madrid for Rodri could potentially open the door for Manchester United to sign Aurelien Tchouameni during this summer's transfer window.