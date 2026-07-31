Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle United: Englishman opens up on "incredibly difficult" decision

Newcastle United have confirmed that Eddie Howe has made the decision to step down as head coach, with the club thanking the Englishman for "his extraordinary contribution".

On Thursday, it was widely reported that Howe had stepped away from his role at St James' Park and will now have a break from football management.

"Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe has informed the club of his decision to step down as head coach," read a statement from the Magpies.

"The club has accepted Eddie’s decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary contribution.

"Also leaving the club are coaches Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, and head of performance Dan Hodges."

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Newcastle confirm Howe departure

Howe said: “After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United.

“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.

“Although it’s been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it’s the right one. I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I’ve been here and this one is no different.

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United.

“It is difficult to put into words what this club, the city and its supporters mean, and will always mean, to me and my family. From the moment myself, Jason and all of the staff arrived nearly half a decade ago, Newcastle instantly felt like home and the people here welcomed us with open arms. We took huge pride in representing the club from day one and this city will always hold a very special place in our hearts.

“There have been so many incredible moments in our time here. From fighting relegation in our first season to the numerous unforgettable nights at St. James’ Park in the Champions League soon after. The progression was fast.

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Howe brands Newcastle exit call "incredibly difficult"

“Everyone came together, united and what a force we became, culminating in bringing home our first domestic trophy in 70 years. These are all memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“I would like to put on record my sincere thanks and appreciation to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Jamie Reuben, Jacobo Solís and everyone at PIF, David Hopkinson, Ross Wilson and the entire ownership and leadership group for placing their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to lead this special football club.

“I remain incredibly positive and enthusiastic about the future of Newcastle. The club is in fantastic hands with a great leadership team and I have no doubt together, alongside whoever comes in to replace me, they will continue to deliver success on the pitch.

“Thank you to Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone, Dan Hodges, Andy Howe and Jordan Tribe for their incredible loyalty, support and dedication and to all of the amazing staff behind the scenes whose hard work and loyalty makes this club what it is.

“A special thank you to all of the players who have represented the club during my time here. Without you, nothing would have been possible and it’s been an honour to have coached you all.

“Finally, and most importantly, thank you to our incredible supporters. Your passion and loyalty have inspired me every single day. To stand on the touchline at St. James’ Park as your manager with the honour of representing your club has meant more to me than you will ever know.

“While my journey as manager has now come to an end, the affinity and love I will always hold for Newcastle United never will. Thank you for everything. I wish the club every success for the future.”

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Jaissle to replace Howe as Newcastle head coach

A disappointing 2025-26 Premier League season saw Newcastle finish down in 12th spot in the table, 11 points off the Champions League spots.

The Englishman replaced Steve Bruce as head coach of Newcastle in November 2021, and he led the Magpies to the 2025 League Cup, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle is set to be confirmed as Newcastle's new head coach in the near future, with the 38-year-old expected to meet his new players on Saturday, with the Magpies in Spain for a pre-season training camp.