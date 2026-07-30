Arsenal transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle exit 'expected' to follow Eddie Howe departure

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 17:56

Arsenal are reportedly increasingly likely to complete the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Eddie Howe would be leaving the Magpies just 22 days before the start of the new Premier League season.

The development comes in the aftermath of key players such as Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon leaving in big-money deals.

Guimaraes is another star name to be linked with a move away from St James' Park, the Brazilian keen to take on a new challenge.

However, it has been suggested for a number of weeks that Newcastle are against cashing in on another influential figure.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Arsenal get Guimaraes boost

As per BBC Sport, there is 'growing expectation' that Guimaraes will eventually complete a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The report suggests that Arsenal are willing to finalise a deal that could reach £80m in the future.

Formal talks have allegedly not commenced, nor have Arsenal made an official bid for the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, there is seemingly every confidence that Guimaraes will become an Arsenal player should the Premier League champions be willing to bid higher than a previously-suggested £70m.

© Imago / News Images

Time for Newcastle to push Arsenal for asking price

While Ajax's Sean Steur and Monaco's Aladji Bamba have been added to the engine room, they are not viewed as replacements for Guimaraes.

Instead, Newcastle need to cash in on Guimaraes as soon as possible so that Howe's replacement - expected to be Matthias Jaissle - can bring in a suitable alternative.

Arsenal could theoretically use this situation to their advantage, but Mikel Arteta also needs fresh faces of his own as soon as possible.