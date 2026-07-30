Preview: Lyngby Boldklub vs Aarhus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 17:41

Lyngby Boldklub and Aarhus will continue their respective Danish Superliga campaigns with a clash at Lyngby Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts opened their new season with a 3-2 loss to Copenhagen, while Aarhus drew 1-1 with Brondby in their first game of the new campaign.

Match preview

Lyngby were involved in a five-goal thriller with Copenhagen in their first match of the new season, and they actually led 2-1 at the interval of the contest, only to lose 3-2.

The Royal Blues, who are joint-managed by Andreas Bjelland and Mikkel Jespersen, will now be bidding to bounce back in their first home fixture of the 2026-27 campaign.

Lyngby secured promotion back to the top flight courtesy of their title win in the Danish first division last term, securing a return after one season out of the Superliga.

The Vikings have actually won the Danish championship on two previous occasions, with their last success coming in 1991-92, while they were third as recent as 2016-17.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Aarhus, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Lech Poznan in the second leg of their second qualifying round clash in the Champions League.

Incredibly, Aarhus had lost the first leg 4-1 at home, so it ultimately went to penalties, with the Danish outfit winning 4-3 in the shootout to secure a spot in the next round versus Sabah Baku.

Jakob Poulsen's side opened their Danish Superliga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brondby, coming from behind to earn a point on home soil.

AGF have won six Danish championships, and they are the reigning champions, with their success last term booking a spot in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Lyngby will be the fresher of the two teams entering this match, but Aarhus will certainly have been boosted by their incredible European comeback last time out.

Lyngby Boldklub Danish Superliga form:

L

Aarhus Danish Superliga form:

D

Aarhus form (all competitions):

LDW

Team News

Lyngby will again be without the services of Oskar Snorre on Saturday, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Aarhus.

Asbjorn Bondergaard scored five times in 13 appearances for the club in the second half of last season, and the 22-year-old is once again expected to operate in the final third of the field.

Lyngby could be unchanged from their opening match of the season, including a spot in the attack for Isak Snaer Thorvaldsson.

As for Aarhus, Kristian Arnstad has started the season brilliantly, scoring three goals and registering one assist in three appearances, and he will continue in the attack.

Jens Jonsson, Stefan Tchamche and Richmond Gyamfi will all miss the match for the visitors, but no further issues have been reported at this stage of proceedings.

Tobias Bech has also been in strong form this term, scoring once and providing two assists in three appearances, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

Lyngby Boldklub possible starting lineup:

Kochen; Buur, Fischer, Aronsson, Tytens; Fraulo, Dani, Sandgrav, Colyn; Thorvaldsson, Bondergaard

Aarhus possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Andersen, Tingager, Kahl; Links, Knudsen, Arnstad, Emmery; Jorgensen, Bech, Anderson

We say: Lyngby Boldklub 1-2 Aarhus

This has the makings of an interesting match, especially with Aarhus entering the game off the back of a European contest. We are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but the visitors should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.