Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'to hijack' Barcelona's £13.7m swoop for Lewis Hall alternative

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 17:13

Manchester United are reportedly considering an opening offer for highly rated Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall after Eddie Howe's departure.

Having signed Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea, the Red Devils are said to be keen on now securing a new left-sided defender.

TEAMtalk reports that the England international is their first-choice target and that they are now ready to escalate their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Hall is reportedly incredibly keen on the prospect of making the switch to Manchester to pave the way for formal negotiations.

Man Utd 'ready to capitalise' on Eddie Howe exit

© Iconsport / SUSA / Azzuu

The timing of this imminent bid is viewed as highly significant following the recent departure of Howe from St James' Park.

The Red Devils firmly believe that Newcastle entering a new managerial era presents a unique opportunity to test their resolve for the youngster.

Hall's tactical versatility, being adept as both a traditional and an inverted left-back, as well as in midfield, is understood to be of interest to the Manchester outfit, who hope to strike a deal with the Magpies.

While negotiations will undoubtedly prove complex, the club are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure the £60m-rated defender before the transfer window closes.

Salinas 'emerges' as an alternative to Man Utd-linked Hall

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

However, the recruitment team are not placing all their eggs in one basket and are rumoured to have identified Racing de Santander teenager Jorge Salinas Viadero as a leading alternative.

The 19-year-old recently enhanced his growing reputation by starring for Spain during their triumphant UEFA European U19 Championship campaign in Wales.

United face immense competition for his signature, with Barcelona believed to currently be leading the race despite stalling over a €16m (13.7m) transfer fee.

Should the Catalan giants ultimately secure Salinas, it could render Alejandro Balde's long-term future at Camp Nou uncertain, a situation that United are also reportedly monitoring closely.